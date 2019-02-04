WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?







Will Austin Kendall be given the keys to the castle or will he have to compete with Allison & Lowe?

I think West Virginia clearly recruited Kendall for a reason. There is a connection already established with him and the coaching staff from his initial recruitment and by all accounts he’s a pretty good football player at that just had the unfortunate luck of being stuck behind not one, but two Heisman Trophy winners. It is telling though that he was neck-and-neck in the race to start last season at Oklahoma with Kyler Murray all the way until the end. Kendall is an accurate passer that is more athletic than he is given credit for and steps into a situation at West Virginia where the position is wide open.