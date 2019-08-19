WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

My question is with basketball- are we done with this class?

West Virginia is still waiting on the arrival of junior college big man Ethan Richardson, which would give the program 12 scholarship players heading into the current season. That isn’t an unhealthy number by any means but ideally in a perfect world you’d like to see all 13 slots filled with quality options. Still, in college basketball playing all 13 of those isn’t nearly as common as you’d imagine and even at West Virginia the past several years there has only been between 9-11 players seeing minutes.



