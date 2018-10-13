SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia will host another Big 12 Conference match up against Iowa State in a few hours and that means it's weekly prediction time. The WVSports.com staff, Keenan Cummings, Patrick Kotnik, Matt Keller, Anthony Krumpach and Vernon Bailey offer their final thoughts on the match up as well as their predictions for the game. This will be a weekly feature where the performance of each picker will be tracked throughout the season both on wins and losses and actual point differential on the final results. So who wins week seven?

KC: West Virginia will hit the road for the second time this season but this will be the stiffest challenge to date from an Iowa State team that is better than its record would tell you. The Cyclones are competitive in every game that they've played this year and has come close to several wins that ended up narrow losses. How close has this team been? Eight of their ten losses in the last two years have been by ten points or less and the last time they were truly blown out was when the Mountaineers last traveled to Ames in 2016. Still, even on the road at night, I expect West Virginia to bounce back and play much better against a talented Cyclones defense. This game won't be easy and the Mountaineers are going to have to survive some blows but in the end I believe the offense makes enough plays and the defense continues to impress to come out with a win on the road. West Virginia 31-20

MK: There's a lot of intrigue in this one. Iowa State's physical, run-stopping defense against a West Virginia offense struggling in that department. A high-powered Mountaineer passing attack versus an ISU team that allowed 37 and 42 points against he only two offenses it has faced that truly resemble WVU. And what of the flip side, where sixth-year senior and starter Kyle Kempt was injured, making way for freshman Brock Purdy to shine against the 'Pokes in Stillwater. He'll get the start against West Virginia after completing 18-of-23 passes for 318 yards and four TDs against one interception. On that same injury front, it's questionable, quite literally, whether ISU back David Montgomery will play because of an upper arm ding suffered versus TCU on Sept. 29. Through four games, Montgomery ranked third in the Big 12 in rushing at 83.5 yards per game. But the Cyclones have struggled to rush the ball outside of the junior, and were largely saved on that front sue to the running ability of Purdy in last weeks' win against Oklahoma State. The questions are myriad, the answers far from certain entering this one. But the talent edge, once again, goes to West Virginia. Will Grier's anomaly of a game against Kansas was just that, and with a bit more physicality and execution from the running game inside the red zone, the Mountaineers would have been looking at a proper blowout of KU to the tune of 50-plus points scored. The defense, meanwhile, held Rock Chalk to just 47 yards on 10 drives outside of the two long scoring drives and the meaningless one at the end. They also recorded two picks, a fumble and two turnovers on downs, while three of the Jayhawks' drives went for negative yardage. It all begins to add to a scenario that shouldn't seem as daunting as some are making it out to be in Ames. Sure, it's a night kick. But it's also against a program that is just 7-21 against league foes at Jack Trice (and 14-46 overall) since 2012. WVU is 3-0 there, the last a 49-19 thrashing. This week marks the start of a coalescence for West Virginia, which finally begins to piece together complete performances. Iowa State's game, but the Mountaineers are better. This one isn't as close as the experts expect. West Virginia 35-24

PK: Playing a primetime game in Ames is no easy task as West Virginia looks to rebound after a shaky performance against Kansas. Iowa State is more competitive that its record shows and has been carried by its defense this season, but offensively, this unit might be trending up with freshman dual threat quarterback Brock Purdy behind center. Tony Gibson’s defense should be better prepared this time around to face a dual threat quarterback, but all eyes will be on West Virginia’s offense to see if this group can bounce back after committing four turnovers against the Jayhawks. I see West Virginia leaving Ames with a victory thanks to some key defensive stops and a couple of fourth quarter scores to seal the game. West Virginia 34-21

AK: West Virginia 35-17

VB: Everyone is talking about the difficulty of playing at Iowa State and while that's understandable you have to believe West Virginia's players are well aware of that fact. If the Mountaineers are truly a top 10 team they'll be prepared for the challenge and I believe they will be. The WVU defense will need to confuse ISU's freshman quarterback and play fundamentally sound when he leaves the pocket. On offense Will Grier has to make better decisions and take what the defense gives him rather than forcing throws. Look for West Virginia to leave Ames with an important win. West Virginia 35-24

CURRENT STANDINGS: 1. Patrick Kotnik 5-0, 36 point differential 2. Matt Keller 5-0, 48 point differential 2. Keenan Cummings 5-0, 48 point differential 3. Vernon Bailey 5--0, 52 point differential 5. Anthony Krumpach 5-0, 72 point differential