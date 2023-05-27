WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.
Updated 5/15/2023
|Position
|True Freshmen
|Redshirt Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB (3)
|
Sean Boyle
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
|
Garrett Greene^
|
|
RB (5)
|
DJ Oliver
Jahiem White
|
|
CJ Donaldson
Jaylen Anderson
|
Justin Johnson
|
|
WR (12)
|
Rodney Gallagher
Traylon Ray
|
Jarel Williams
|
Davis Mallinger
Preston Fox
|
Jeremiah Aaron
EJ Horton
Graeson Malashevich
|
Devin Carter
Cortez Braham
Ja'Shaun Poke
Noah Massey
|
TE (6)
|
TJ Johnson
Noah Braham
|
Will Dixon
|
Treylan Davis
Victor Wikstrom
|
Kole Taylor
|
|
OL (14)
|
Johnny Williams
Nick Krahe
Cooper Young
|
Maurice Hamilton
Charlie Katarincic
Sully Weidman
Landen Livingston
|
Tomas Rimac
|
Zach Frazier
Wyatt Milum
Brandon Yates
Ja'Quay Hubbard
Nick Malone
|
Doug Nester
|
DE (11)
|
Zachariah Keith
Oryend Fisher
|
Tomiwa Durojaiye
Asani Redwood
|
Zeiqui Lawton
Brayden Dudley
Hammond Russell
|
Sean Martin^
Tyrin Bradley
Taurus Simmons
|
Davoan Hawkins
|
DT (5)
|
Corey McIntyre
|
|
|
Mike Lockhart
Jalen Thornton
Edward Vesterinen
Fatorma Mulbah
|
|
LB/BANDIT (9)
|
Josiah Trotter
James Heard
Ben Cutter
|
Travious Lathan
|
Jairo Faverus
|
Lance Dixon
Jared Bartlett
Tirek Austin-Cave
|
Lee Kpogba
|
S/SPEAR (8)
|
Aden Nelson
|
Raleigh Collins
Christion Stokes
|
|
Aubrey Burks
Anthony Wison
Hershey McLaurin
Keyshawn Cobb
|
Marcis Floyd
|
CB (7)
|
Josiah Jackson
Jordan Jackson
|
|
Jacolby Spells
Andrew Wilson-Lamp
|
|
Montre Miller
Beanie Bishop
Malachi Ruffin
|
K/LS (3)
|
|
|
Oliver Straw
|
Austin Brinkman^
Michael Hayes
|
|
Class Total:
|
19
|
12
|
14
|
27
|
11
|
Grant Total:
|
83/85
----------
