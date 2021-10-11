WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What can be done to preserve second half timeouts for use at the end of the game?

It would help if West Virginia didn’t send the wrong quarterback into the game when they have a play called for the other one. But in all seriousness, it comes down to communication and making sure that the offense understands the situation. The play call must get into the offense faster which will allow any changes that need to be made at the line of scrimmage to occur without wasting valuable seconds on the play clock.

The issues against Texas Tech were two very different situations as one was simply a missed assignment with the quarterback not understanding the play and the second was solely on head coach Neal Brown for sending the wrong quarterback into the game when they have a set package of plays for one of them in freshman Garrett Greene.