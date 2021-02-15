WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How does NET factor into the seeding for the tourney? What seed do you think we end up at?

It’s the primary sorting tool when it comes to evaluating seeds for the tournament. So basically, you don’t throw out all the other metrics, but it is the most important when it comes to March. The NET rankings consists of more components than just winning percentage. It combines strength of schedule, game results, scoring margin, game location, net efficiency rankings and the quality of wins and losses.

It also does not factor in when a game is played so it counts the same regardless compared to some of the other metrics in the past that were used to determine seeding.