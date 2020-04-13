WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Is it imperative we get a home run at QB this class or next class?

I think you can make the argument that they already have gotten at least as close as you can get in this current class.

When it became apparent that Canadian quarterback Christian Veilleux was looking elsewhere, West Virginia didn’t waste much time at all jumping on a very good player in his own right in Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale signal caller Will Crowder. In fact, I suggested this was the likely outcome in the last edition of this Q&A when Veilleux cut his list down to four and didn’t include the Mountaineers.