WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 4-13
WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?
We tackle it and provide you with the answers.
Is it imperative we get a home run at QB this class or next class?
I think you can make the argument that they already have gotten at least as close as you can get in this current class.
When it became apparent that Canadian quarterback Christian Veilleux was looking elsewhere, West Virginia didn’t waste much time at all jumping on a very good player in his own right in Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale signal caller Will Crowder. In fact, I suggested this was the likely outcome in the last edition of this Q&A when Veilleux cut his list down to four and didn’t include the Mountaineers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news