It appears more and more that kids will commit without visits. How much do you think this could increase transfer portal entries?

I think you could see the effects of this play out well before we get to the point of players needing to enter the transfer portal. That’s because with all visits currently on hold, many prospects are pulling the trigger and committing to schools without ever stepping foot on campus, being around the coaches coaching or the rest of the team as a whole.

Why would they do this, you ask? Well, recruiting is often such a spot driven business that many prospects simply want to hold a spot and not run the risk of losing the opportunity to attend a school that they’re very interested in without really having the opportunity to check off many of those boxes.