WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





My big question is when will there be a plan for playoffs and major bowl games. I know it won’t be immediately but just curious on an ETA?

Right now with the Big 12, SEC and ACC planning to push-forward for a fall season after the Big 10 and Pac 12 elected to push back their campaigns into the spring this has become THE question. To put things bluntly, right now there is zero indication what a potential bowl season or even a College Football Playoff could look like if things continue as they are currently arranged. Could they be played? Absolutely, but there is the sticking point that those games would have to occur right in the heart of virus season in either late December or January.