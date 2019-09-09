WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What are some of the offensive schemes you've seen at practice that we will be seeing? To the extent it's applicable, same question for the defense?

I think this team is going to show a lot more of the window dressing that wasn’t there in the opener moving forward. Brown and company decided that they wanted to try to win this game by lining up in one-on-one situations, something that didn’t work out more often than not. I think you’re going to see a lot more motion and other ways to get numbers in the run game moving forward and more different personnel groupings. I think better blocking will open things up as well but that hasn't happened yet. On the defensive side there will be more aggression as the Mountaineers only blitzed ten times in 27 total drop backs for James Madison and that number was 13 in 31 drop backs against Missouri. Some of that could be directly related to the scrambling quarterbacks though so it'll be interesting to see how that evolves.