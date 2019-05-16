SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia has landed a transfer commitment from former Bowling Green quarterback Jarret Doege. Doege, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, spent his first two seasons with the Falcons after a prolific high school career in Lubbock, Texas where he threw for 3,363 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2016. During his first year at Bowling Green, Doege started five games as a true freshman tossing for 1,381 yards and 12 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in the seven games he appeared. He followed that up in his sophomore year by starting all 12 games for the Falcons and throwing for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He completed 63-percent of his passes over his first two years.

Over that two years he started 17 straight games for the Falcons and was the first quarterback to start all 12 games in a season since Matt Johnson in 2015.

Doege would have three years to play two remaining in his college career and it is unclear at this stage if he would be able to play immediately or be forced to use his redshirt year sitting out. He could apply for a waiver to play right away but if not approved he could blueshirt and use that redshirt year to then play in 2020. The signal caller had a connection with West Virginia after his older brother Seth Doege, a starter at Texas Tech, played under Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown when he was the offensive coordinator in Lubbock. Doege had just put his name into the transfer portal May 8 leading to the eventual selection. Depending on his eligibility situation, Doege will step into a quarterback room that also consists of Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall, former Miami transfer Jack Allison and Trey Lowe. Regardless if he plays this year or next, Doege will be considered a junior. WVSports.com will have more with Doege in the near future.



Country roads!! Take me home!! Excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to be apart of Mountaineer Nation! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/kLKrtUkGDK — Jarret Doege (@DoegeJarret) May 16, 2019