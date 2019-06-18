West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of its camp standouts this summer in European cornerback Jairo Faverus.

Faverus, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, committed to West Virginia after earning a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following an impressive performance at the one-day camp June 14.

There Faverus impressed with his ability in coverage and was one of the top prospects that worked out at the event as well as the entire summer at the defensive back spot.