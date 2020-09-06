Last month, the NCAA Board of Governors approved a “blanket waiver” that would grant 2020 fall athletes an additional year of eligibility — essentially making this season a bonus.

The game of managing a roster in college football is an intricate and tedious one, and the full effects of what the ruling means on the next few seasons are not currently known. Yet, the decision will have many fall athletes around college athletics seriously thinking about their futures.

Entering this fall, the West Virginia football team has 18 players that are in their final year of eligibility, plus an additional two that are seniors who have yet to use a redshirt. Under the ruling, they would all be eligible to return next season regardless of how many games they play in this year.

The decision doesn’t just apply to those nearing the end of their college careers; everybody on the roster has a free season. While it seems likely that most players around the NCAA will take advantage of it, there is also the chance that many choose not to return.

Players will have a lot to consider: playing time, family, professional hopes, and many other variables. Much could change between now and the end of the season, but we tried to take what information is available on the surface to guess who will stay and who will leave WVU in 2021.



