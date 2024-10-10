WVU Announces Uniform Combination for 'Coal Rush' game vs. Iowa State

West Virginia football will debut their new all-black uniforms this weekend for their 'Coal Rush' game against No. 11 Iowa State.

Their week one combination will feature them wearing black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants.

WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.

This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2022 as WVU is trying to get their first ranked win since they last hosted Iowa State in 2021.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 on the season coming in off a win against Oklahoma State while the Cyclones are 5-0 for the first time since 1980.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.