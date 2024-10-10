WVU Announces Uniform Combination for 'Coal Rush' game vs. Iowa State

in other news
A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Iowa State Football Series
West Virginia vs. Iowa State: A Historical Football Showdown As West Virginia gears up to host Iowa State.
Iowa State's Matt Campbell previews WVU and praises expected atmosphere
What Matt Campbell said ahead of West Virginia game
West Virginia growing, developing on defense
West Virginia put together their best effort of the season on defense against Oklahoma State.
West Virginia looks for a better showing with a spotlight on the program
West Virginia has played their way into another major opportunity at home with No. 11 Iowa State coming to town.
2026 DB Devonte Anderson ready to see West Virginia
Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devonte Anderson plans to visit West Virginia.
West Virginia football will debut their new all-black uniforms this weekend for their 'Coal Rush' game against No. 11 Iowa State.
Their week one combination will feature them wearing black helmets, black jerseys, and black pants.
WVU unveiled a new set of uniforms this past spring at their spring game, featuring new designs with pieces of traditional uniforms as well.
This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2022 as WVU is trying to get their first ranked win since they last hosted Iowa State in 2021.
The Mountaineers are 3-2 on the season coming in off a win against Oklahoma State while the Cyclones are 5-0 for the first time since 1980.
Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX.
