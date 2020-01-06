No. 17 West Virginia (12-2, 1-1) got back on the winning track with a 55-41 road win over Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2) Monday night.

Jermaine Haley scored the game’s first points with a layup which gave the Mountaineers an early 2-0 lead. But Oklahoma State tied it up soon after with a dunk from Cameron McGriff.



The two teams struggled offensively early on and held each other scoreless for just over two minutes until a free throw from Derek Culver gave West Virginia a one-point lead.



After exchanging baskets, the Mountaineers took a 10-5 lead over the Cowboys thanks to five straight points from freshman Miles McBride. This was followed by a layup from Isaac Likekele which narrowed the West Virginia lead down to three points.



Both teams continued to struggle on the offensive end of the floor with the teams being held scoreless for over two minutes again until Lindy Waters made 1-of-2 free throws at the line.

A three-point play from McGriff then gave then Cowboys an 11-10 lead just under the 10-minute mark in the first half. This was part of a 6-0 run for Oklahoma State that ended after a layup from Chase Harler gave the Mountaineers a one-point lead.

After a jumper from Waters, West Virginia went on a 6-0 run to take a five-point lead and after the two teams traded baskets, the Mountaineers had a 23-17 advantage over the Cowboys with 3:39 left until halftime.



West Virginia would then get a layup from Derek Culver and after a pair of free throws from McGriff, McBride hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Mountaineers a 28-19 halftime lead.