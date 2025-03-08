WVU Basketball Interviews: UCF Post-Game 3/8/25

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and Mountaineer players Javon Small, Jonathan Powell, and Amani Hansberry discuss the UCF win.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and Mountaineer players Javon Small, Jonathan Powell, and Amani Hansberry discuss the UCF win.
Javon Small came to WVU for his final season in large part because he wanted to accomplish one primary goal.
WVU Baseball gets series win over Kennesaw State
The job of a cornerback continues to get more difficult.
Jack Bicknell has become known as a “player’s coach,” over the course of his long career.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has avoided the big picture topics throughout the course of the year.
Javon Small came to WVU for his final season in large part because he wanted to accomplish one primary goal.
WVU Baseball gets series win over Kennesaw State
The job of a cornerback continues to get more difficult.