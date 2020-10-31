WVSports - WVU eyeing return to form for struggling Sinkfield

Through the season’s first few weeks, it seemed like West Virginia’s offense was going to be anchored by a one-two punch in the run game.

Leddie Brown, the team’s starting running back, ran through the Eastern Kentucky defense for 123 yards in a Week 1 performance that seemingly came out of nowhere following last season’s woes.

Alec Sinkfield, despite manning the running back position in a reserve role, saw plenty of snaps in the Mountaineer backfield and had a clearly defined role: the other half of a thunder and lightning duo for keeping the ball on the ground and advancing down the field. He contributed 123 yards and two touchdowns in WVU’s 56-10 win over EKU.

Yet, when Game 2 came, Brown’s success continued. Sinkfield’s fell flat. Brown rushed for more than 100 yards against Oklahoma State on Sept. 26, while Sinkfield struggled to break 10.

If the two running backs have been anything since then, it’s consistent. Brown currently leads the team with 592 yards, while Sinkfield is a distant second with 216. While Sinkfield does see a bit of a diminished role as a second-teamer, he has scrambled to make much progress.



