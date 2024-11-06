WVU Football Adds Two Games in Charlotte Against Virginia

West Virginia University has announced two additional football games in Charlotte, NC. The team will face the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, and again on Sept. 4, 2032. These matchups come in addition to WVU’s previously scheduled game against Tennessee in Charlotte in 2028.

"The Charlotte region has a huge amount of WVU alumni, and adding these two games allows us to further engage our fans in the region, while putting a quality ACC regional opponent on our schedule. Our players get to play in a great NFL football stadium and working with the Charlotte Sports Foundation over the years has proved to be a great partnership," said WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker.

The addition of these games means WVU has opted to cancel its planned 2026 game against East Carolina, with efforts to assist ECU in finding a replacement.

"We have had positive and constructive conversations with our colleagues at East Carolina, and we are committed to helping and working with them to find a replacement for their home game in 2026," Baker said.

The Mountaineers last played Virginia in the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, a game that has since established itself as a beloved tradition in the Queen City. The two schools share a history dating back decades, with Virginia leading the series 12-10-1.

UVa deputy athletic director Tyler Jones told The Daily Progress that they look forward to renewing the series. “We haven’t played WVU in a while,” he said. “It’s been a long time, but just the regionality of it was appealing and the fact that we haven’t played the Mountaineers in quite some time is appealing. And then, the location. Charlotte is an easy drive for both fan bases.”

"We are thrilled to host the Cavaliers and Mountaineers in 2026 and 2032," said Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison. "We can't wait to roll out the red carpet for two great fan bases and welcome them to the Queen City!"