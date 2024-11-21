WVU Football Announces Uniforms for UCF game

West Virginia unveiled the uniform combination they plan to wear this weekend when they face UCF.

Their combination will feature them wearing blue helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants as it's WVU's true blue game.

So far this season, WVU has worn blue helmets three times, blue jerseys three times, and blue pants three times as well.

According to WVUniforms304 on X, WVU is 29-9 all-time in this combination.

WVU comes into Saturday's matchup coming off a loss to Baylor while UCF was on their bye week. This is the Mountaineers' last home game of the season.

Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown is set for 3:30 on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.