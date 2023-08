The first offer went out to four-star Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton junior tight end Ryan Ghea . The 6-foot-5 239-pound prospect holds offers from over 20 P5 programs.

The Mountaineer coaching staff offered scholarships to two prospects this morning.

The second offer of the day went out to Auburndale (FL.) Lakeland safety Keon Young.

Young, 6-foot-1 175-pounds has a number of offers from top programs as well. While the 2025 prospect is currently committed to South Florida, schools have continued to recruit him.