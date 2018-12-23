Dana Holgorsen has a plan for his quarterbacks in the Camping World Bowl.

But outside of using them both being involved in it, the rest is a mystery.

“Yeah, I’ve got it all figured out, and I’m going to tell you, right? They’re going to play; I don’t know what else to tell you,” he said. “Those guys are going to play, and I’m happy with both of them and they’re going to play. I’m going to keep practicing them and come up with a good plan and go execute it.”