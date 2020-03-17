News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL | Free Agency Tracker

Numerous former West Virginia football players are NFL free agents this offseason.
Numerous former West Virginia football players are NFL free agents this offseason.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

The start of the new league year as well as free agency will officially begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

But the legal tampering period, the two-day player-team negotiation window, began at noon ET Monday.

WVSports.com tracks which former West Virginia players are hitting free agency and where they end up.

OL Quinton Spain

Background:

--Went undrafted in 2015.

--Played for the Tennessee Titans from 2015-18.

--Signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason and started every game for the team this past season.

Status: Signed a three-year contract worth $15 million to remain with the Bills.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Background:

--Drafted in the fourth round, 113th overall by the Chicago Bears.

--Had a career year for the Bears this past season, racking up career-highs in tackles (75), sacks (3), pass breakups (4). He also recorded his first-career interception and safety.

Status: Will reportedly sign a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other former West Virginia football players who are free agents this offseason:

DB Karl Joseph

DB Daryl Worley

DE/LB Bruce Irvin

LB Najee Goode

QB Geno Smith

RB Wendell Smallwood

WR Tavon Austin

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}