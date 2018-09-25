Week three of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood saw slightly more snaps and touches than last week due to injuries at running back, playing 29 offensive snaps and carrying the ball 10 times for 56 yards in a 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also added three receptions for 35 yards, two kick returns for 33 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the game with a four-yard touchdown run.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas was in on five defensive snaps against the Colts, but didn’t record a statistic.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played just one snap of offense during the win and didn’t record a statistic.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played three defensive snaps against the Eagles and 24 on special teams on his way to recording one tackle.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski didn’t see the field for the third straight week.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - After coming up with his first-career NFL interception last week, White had another strong performance playing 60 defensive snaps and racking up seven total tackles which was the third-most on the team, including one tackle for loss in a 35-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did not see the field during the team’s loss to the Rams.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin saw action in 20 offensive plays and six on special teams in a 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He caught all three of his targets for just two yards, but scored the team’s lone touchdown of the game with a three-yard pass from Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter. Austin also added four punt returns for 20 yards and one rush for 18 yards.

LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin saw a decrease in snaps, playing in 26 defensive snaps and four on special teams, making one tackle in a 28-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played just one snap on defense and three on special teams. He left during the first half of the game due to a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least one game.

DB Adam Jones/Denver Broncos - Jones was inactive for Denver’s 27-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a thigh injury.

S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy was inactive for Atlanta’s 43-37 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain started at left guard for the third time this season on an offensive line that helped produce 150 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) in a 9-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White came up empty-handed for the third straight week and didn’t catch a pass during any of his 12 offensive plays in a 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski saw 16 snaps on special teams, but none on defense and didn’t record any statistics.

LB Terence Garvin/San Francisco 49ers - Garvin was released by the 49ers this past week to make room on the active roster for defensive back Tyvis Powell, who was promoted from the practice squad.

DL Will Clarke/Tampa Bay Buccaneers - After being signed back to the 53-man roster by the Buccaneers on Sept. 12 due to Vernon Hargreaves being put on injured reserve, Clarke hasn’t recorded any stats during his first two games back, including last night’s 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.