S Keith Tandy/Atlanta Falcons - Tandy played 17 snaps on special teams and blocked a punt in the third quarter during a 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals which set up a field goal.

Week four of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Philadelphia Eagles - Smallwood played 36 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams, carrying the ball five times for 39 yards in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He also added three receptions for 15 yards.

CB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas didn’t play any defensive snaps, but was in on 11 snaps on special teams. He didn’t record any statistics in the loss.

WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - Gibson played three snaps on offense and 17 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic.

OL Quinton Spain/Tennessee Titans - Spain made another start at left guard on an offensive line that helped pave the way for just 70 rushing yards and allowed three sacks, but the Titans still got the victory over the Eagles for its third straight win.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White was inactive for San Diego’s 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers due to a knee injury.

QB Geno Smith/Los Angeles Chargers - Smith did not play during the team’s win over the 49ers.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski made his season debut and played four snaps on special teams in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

LB Najee Goode/Indianapolis Colts - Goode played one defensive snap in the loss and 30 on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic.

LB Bruce Irvin/Oakland Raiders - Irvin played 38 defensive snaps and four on special teams, coming up with one sack in a 45-42 overtime win against the Cleveland Browns.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Browns with a hamstring injury.

WR Kevin White/Chicago Bears - White saw 28 snaps on offense, but has still yet to record his first catch of the season. The Bears routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-10.