WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 8

WVU in the NFL: Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 8:
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Was inactive on Sunday and was on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated from the list on Monday.
Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.
Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had two tackles in a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Ended the day with four tackles and a forced fumble against the Cleveland Browns.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Played 14 snaps in a 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played three snaps in a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Played two snaps in a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 11 snaps on special teams in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 62 snaps against the Tennessee Titans.
Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Played 15 snaps in a 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three tackles and a defended pass in a 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers
Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook