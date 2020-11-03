WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 8:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Was inactive on Sunday and was on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated from the list on Monday.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Had two tackles in a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Ended the day with four tackles and a forced fumble against the Cleveland Browns.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Played 14 snaps in a 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played three snaps in a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Played two snaps in a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 11 snaps on special teams in a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 62 snaps against the Tennessee Titans.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Played 15 snaps in a 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers: Did not play.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three tackles and a defended pass in a 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints