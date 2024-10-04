WVU lands in-state 2025 basketball recruit Hawthorne

West Virginia has landed their first commitment in the 2025 class with a pledge from Huntington (W.Va.) Huntington Prep guard Braydon Hawthorne.

Hawthorne is 6-foot-9, 175 pounds, and is viewed as the top recruit in all of West Virginia and picked the Mountaineers over offers from Old Dominion, UMBC, Florida Gulf Coast, Pepperdine and Mount St. Mary's, among others.

Hawthorne announced his commitment on social media saying, “I want to thank everyone who played a role in my development throughout these years. After receiving an offer I’m committing to WVU.”

Hawthorne gives West Virginia a versatile guard that can use his length and athleticism at both ends of the floor.

WVSports.com will have more with Hawthorne.