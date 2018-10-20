Since then Huggins has been a constant presence in his recruitment as well as a face at his games becoming a staple of the process.

Tshiebwe, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, had been the top target for head coach Bob Huggins since the program became the first major program to extend a scholarship offer in 2016.

West Virginia has landed its crown jewel of the 2019 recruiting class after Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe committed to the Mountaineers.

Assistant coach Larry Harrison also played a key role in the pursuit of Tshiebwe and in the end it was the persistence of the coaches as well as the bond he forged with the program that paid off.



“They always tell me that they like me so much I’m the No. 1 high school power forward in the country,” Tshiebwe said of the Mountaineers coaching staff. “They are always like ‘we want you here, we want you here. Come to West Virginia’. That’s what they tell me every time.”

Tshiebwe was a frequent visitor to campus over the past couple years and emerged into the primary target for the Mountaineers not only at his position but in the entire class.

The senior saw a meteoric rise up the rankings during the July live period showcasing his trademark motor as well as an improved offensive skill set to go with dominating the glass. His efforts saw him being elevated to the No. 21 prospect nationally according to Rivals.com.

“Tshiebwe is a fighter, a competitor and has a motor that never stops. What has to be pointed out as well is that there's nothing at all dirty about the way he plays. He's just tough,” said Eric Bossi, Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst.

The consensus five-star prospect collected a large number of scholarship offers including tenders from Kentucky, Kansas and Indiana but narrowed his list to a top four which included West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois and Baylor.

Tshiebwe took official visits to each of those destinations with the final trip going to the Mountaineers during the Oct. 5 weekend where the concept of family was emphasized. While many of the schools had just started entering the picture, West Virginia had been there from the start.

Kentucky was expected to be the biggest competition in the race for Tshiebwe and the official visit to Lexington was one that caused some worry but in the end the roots were too strong.

Rivals.com Analyst Corey Evans has seen his game develop over the years as well, especially on the offensive end where he has become much more of a finished product.

"Looking to tear the rim down at any chance, providing stout defense as a rim protector and remaining a vacuum on the glass. His offensive skill set is coming along nicely as Tshiebwe has begun to implement a face-up jumper into his arsenal, but his best will always remain in the paint,” he wrote.

“He sports a well-chiseled physique and an angry playing style that is reflected by his consistent double-double production,” Evans continued.

Tshiebwe represents the second commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2019 class behind Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller guard Miles McBride and is the highest rated pledge for the program since Devin Ebanks in 2008. West Virginia can now turn its focus to any other possible additions to this class or 2020 efforts.

WVSports.com will have more on Tshiebwe in the near future.