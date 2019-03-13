West Virginia head coach Neal Brown knew the question was coming so he answered it before it even had the opportunity to be asked.

For the first time since the 2013 season, the Mountaineers will enter the spring with a true quarterback competition so naturally the focus will shift there with minimal effort.

Redshirt junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe are holdovers from last season, while the coaches identified and secured Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall to bring more competition to the room.