WVU Receives Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer
AP Photo/Chris Jackson
AP Photo/Chris Jackson

The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll was released on Monday and West Virginia received 17 votes, good enough for No. 33 overall in the country.

Georgia was ranked No. 1 in the poll, with Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama rounding out the to five.

WVU's week one opponent Penn State is ranked No. 8 in the country meaning the Mountaineers will host a top-ten team to open the season on Aug. 31.

There are five teams from the Big 12 ranked, four of them which are on WVU's schedule. Utah is ranked No. 12 In the country, the highest of any Big 12 teams. Mountaineer opponents Oklahoma State (No. 17), Kansas State (No. 18), Arizona (No. 21), and Kansas (No. 22) are all ranked.

WVU and Penn State will kick off the season on Aug. 31 at noon and the game will be televised on FOX.

The full poll can be found here.

