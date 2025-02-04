WVU's Tucker DeVries to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

West Virginia will officially be without Tucker DeVries for the remainder of the 2024-2025 basketball season.

Jon Rothstein first reported the news before WVU head coach Darian DeVries confirmed the news in a release.

Devries followed his father, Darian to WVU this past offseason and he played in eight games this season for the Mountaineers.

On Dec. 10, West Virginia announced he would be sidelined indefinitely, but his future status had remained uncertain.

"Since early December we have consulted with our team doctors and numerous medical professionals to evaluate and treat Tucker's injury," DeVries said. "Tucker did everything he could get back on the court this season, but unfortunately it has been determined by all parties involved that surgery is necessary. He will be out of action for approximately three months."

Tucker had shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season where he played at Drake. He was the back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. This season he had averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his eight games played.

DeVries also announced they are going to try to get a medical redshirt for DeVries' final season of eligibility.

"We will apply for a medical redshirt and certainly look forward for Tucker to come back healthy for his final year. As I've said before, we have a great bunch of guys in the locker room who have rallied around him during his absence. I have complete confidence in our team that they will continue to do so."

West Virginia has gone 8-5 in the 13 games without DeVries.