West Virginia men's basketball announced they are adding games against UMass and North Carolina Central to their non-conference schedule.

The return trip was expected from UMass, who WVU visited last season. It will be the 43rd matchup between the two programs. They will play them on Nov. 8, making it WVU's second home game of the season.

The other game that was added is on Dec. 10 against North Carolina Central. This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

WVU opens their season on Nov. 4 against Robert Morris, followed by the game against UMass. Next up is currently a game scheduled on Nov. 20 for WVU against Iona, making it likely another game is added in that 12-day stretch between games.

The Mountaineers head to the Battle 4 Atlantis at the end of November, playing three games against a field that includes, Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma and Providence.

The month of December currently has three games scheduled for WVU, including a home date with Georgetown on Dec. 6, North Carolina Central on Dec. 10, and then Mercyhurst on Dec. 22.

WVU said in a release they have one final home non-conference game to schedule, as well as needing to set a date for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt in Pittsburgh.



