West Virginia entered the home matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners coming off of a humiliating loss last week, but were able to secure a major victory tonight for Mountaineer Nation. Garrett Greene was the hero for West Virginia, replacing JT Daniels mid-game to lead his team to victory.

Oklahoma missed a 54 yard field goal to cap off their opening drive (the kickers career long was 46), but got the ball back following a JT Daniels interception on fourth down.

WVU got a stop, tackling the behind line on third down for a forced punt but were unable to make anything of their next posession. Both teams punted consecutively afterwards, and following yet another punt from Oklahoma, Garrett Greene entered the game for JT Daniels and completed a 26 yard pass to Sam James for the biggest play of the game for the Mountaineers.

The first quarter came to a close without any scoring.

After West Virginia’s drive capping off without any points, the Sooners scored on a 32 yard field goal for the first points of the game.

JT Daniels came back into the game for West Virginina, but Justin Johnson Jr. fumbled the ball away.

After empty posessions from both teams, the Sooners got 67 yard completion to Marvin Mims Jr. for the first real big play of the game for Oklahoma. Eric Gray got a 12 yard rushing score on the next play for first touchdown of the game. It was a 96 yard drive from the Sooners in just 4 plays.

Sam James had a great 42 yard return to the 47 to give great field position to his team. Garrett Greene came back in at this point, completed a 15 yard pass to Kaden Prather, had a 33 yard rush on next play, and then scored a 5 yard rushing touchdown right after. WVU fumbled on the PAT attempt, however, and and Oklahoma took it 88 yards to the end-zone for 2.

West Virginia sacked the Sooner QB to end the half, the score 12-6, Oklahoma up. Greene led WVU rushing with 60 yards and a score. Oklahoma's Grey had 122 rush yards and a TD.

Both teams opening drives came up empty to start the second half, but it was West Virginia who would strike first on an eight yard touchdown pass from Greene to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, to take a one point lead.

Eric Gray got 21 yard rush on the Sooners next possession and 2 plays later punched it into the end zone. The Sooners then converted a 2 point conversion to put Oklahoma up 7.

Garret Green threw a 35 yard pass to Sam James, and threw a 15 yard pass to Prather later in the drive, before scoring his third touchdown of the night on an 11 yard keeper to tie the game at 20-20.

There was a 3 and out from both teams and the Sooners missed a 41 yard go ahead field goal with 6 and a half to go.

West Virginia took the ball downfield and held it until the final seconds before kicking a field goal for the win.

The Mountaineers will next face a ranked Kansas State team on November 19th.







