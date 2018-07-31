West Virginia wasn’t going to get them all, but they took a big step inside their own borders this past weekend when the Mountaineers landed a pair of in-state pledges.

Capital defensive back Kerry Martin and University linebacker Amir Richardson bypassed other opportunities elsewhere to remain home and play for West Virginia.

That gives the Mountaineers a total of three commitments from inside the Mountain State in this class along with Martinsburg linebacker Dewayne Grantham, a reflection of the increasing talent level and the desire for the state’s flagship football program to keep them at home.