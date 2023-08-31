Which Nittany Lions were once recruited by the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Penn State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Nittany Lions were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

West Virginia extended an offer to Singleton, but it didn't matter for much as he committed to Penn State during the summer. Singleton had 941 yards and 10 touchdowns as a true freshman with the latter being a record for the Nittany Lions. Will be one of the focuses of the offense for the Nittany Lions.

West Virginia offered Jacobs but wasn't really a serious contender in his recruitment. He took multiple visits to Penn State before committing to the program early on in the 2020 class and remained with that pledge. He started 12 games at linebacker and recorded 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Now a junior, Jacobs will return in his starting role with the Nittany Lions.

West Virginia offered Lambert-Smith but didn't really make much headway outside that for the Virginia pass catcher. He is coming off a successful two-year stretch and last season had 24 grabs for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns.

West Virginia was heavily involved with Saunders hosting him for multiple visits and was very much in the picture of his recruitment early on into things. But Saunders eventually would eventually select Penn State over the Mountaineers and a long list of other options. The Ohio native only appeared in two games as a true freshman but now could have a larger role in his second year with the program.

Cephas entered the transfer portal this off-season and West Virginia became one of the first programs to extend a scholarship offer. The Mountaineers didn't necessarily make much of an impact as it was constantly between either Pittsburgh or Penn State. The Nittany Lions won the battle and he is expected to step into a major role. Cephas racked up 130 catches for 1,984 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons and is going to be counted on to be a massive piece to the offense.

West Virginia offered Fisher and was involved but never really was able to make up much ground in his recruitment as he would commit to Penn State. The pass rusher has played primarily as a reserve over his first few seasons.

King took a visit to West Virginia and was offered but his recruitment never really got off the ground with the Mountaineers. Safeties coach Dontae Wright recruited King but he would commit to Penn State. King appeared in all 13 games last season and recorded 30 tackles and 3 interceptions during his sophomore campaign.

West Virginia offered Wheatley but things never really progressed much further than that. He appeared in 12 games this past season as a defensive back with 24 tackles and 2 interceptions. Could have a bigger role this season.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer to Carter but there was never really much interest on his side of things. Committed to Penn State and this past season compiled 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a true freshman.

West Virginia offered the Canadian product but was never really able to get much traction outside of that. He committed to Penn State over a long list of options and has caught 43 passes for 597 yards and 5 touchdowns over the past three seasons. One of the best returning options for the Nittany Lions at tight end.

Elsdon looked as if he was set to commit to West Virginia as the Mountaineers had surged to the forefront of his recruitment after an offer in the summer. He took several visits to campus and built a strong connection with Blake Seiler. However, after a camp stop at Penn State the Nittany Lions extended a scholarship offer and that was effectively a wrap on his recruitment. Elsdon started 12 games this past year and had 44 tackles and a sack in the Penn State defense.

Tengwall was one of the standouts at a West Virginia camp and had a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers along with a long list of other options. The Mountaineers were in the mix for a while, but the program couldn't keep up in his recruitment. Started five games this past season at offensive guard after a redshirt year but was forced to medically retire this week leading up to the game.

West Virginia extended an offer to Israel-Achumba and was able to get him on campus but really couldn't get anymore traction outside that. Selected Penn State over a long list of options and has served as a reserve offensive lineman to date.

Running backs coach Chad Scott jumped into the mix for Durant and there was some strong interest early in the process between the two. However, as things developed the Mountaineers fell out of favor and was unable to get him to campus. Durant would take several trips but eventually committed to Penn State. Had 5 tackles and a sack after appearing in all 12 games during his true freshman campaign.

In a familiar tale, West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer and had a chance to pull Nelson early in the process but after Penn State offered they took the edge. He camped with the Mountaineers but ultimately committed to Penn State. Spent his first season as a reserve lineman after coming from the junior college level.

Robinson was considered a lean to West Virginia early into his recruitment and he took multiple visits to campus after receiving a scholarship offer. Had an official visit set for early June before his senior year, but an issue forced him to cancel the trip and the Mountaineers would fall entirely out of the picture. Robinson would then commit to Penn State a month later and end his recruitment overall. Entering his true freshman season with the Nittany Lions and is a pass rushing option.

West Virginia offered Payne and was even able to get him on campus for a junior day early in his recruitment but things never really materialized from there. Penn State was his choice early into his recruitment and he never waivered from that decision. Now, a true freshman defensive back with the program.

---------- • Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot. • SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting. • Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel • Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan •Like us on Facebook