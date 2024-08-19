PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Zach Frazier gets first start while former Mountaineers continue to battle

AP Photo/Matt Freed
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

Multiple former Mountaineers are trying to make NFL rosters as multiple guys saw action in NFL preseason week two.

Just north of Morgantown, second-round draft pick Zach Frazier started for the Pittsburgh Steelers at center. The Steelers lost 9-3, and Frazier played 44 total snaps which was the most of any Steelers player on offense.

"I was largely satisfied with the work that I saw from Zach," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game.

Frazier finished with a 52.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, as he also had an 82.3 pass blocking grade which was the third-best on Pittsburgh's offense.

"Felt good to be out there. Obviously we got to be better," Frazier said, later adding, "I'm always going to be hard on myself. Definitely had some good plays and definitely had some things I need to clean up."

Undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop, who had begun to catch the eye of Steelers coaches was held out of the game due to precautionary reasons for an injury. Tomlin gave an update on his status saying this week will be huge for him.

"Beanie was a little bit limited on our last work day here on Thursday against Buffalo so we didn't want a small problem to become a big problem. Obviously, the sand is going through the hourglass and he's got a big week ahead of him but we didn't want to jeopardize or compromise that so we did what we thought was prudent tonight and didn't allow him to participate," Tomlin said.

On the opposing side of things, Rasul Douglas saw 15 snaps for the Bills. He finished with a 66.9 overall grade.

Elsewhere in the NFL, two former Mountaineers suited up for the Arizona Cardinals. Dante Stills played only nine snaps in a 21-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a 73.4 grade overall. Fellow Mountaineer and teammate Kyzir White did not play.

Like White, Geno Smith did not play for the Seahawks, Tony Fields II did not play for the Browns, and Yodny Cajuste saw only one snap for the New York Giants.

Will Grier saw action with the Philadelphia Eagles, passing for 35 yards as he completed three of his five pass attempts. He played 10 total snaps, grading out to a 69.8 overall offensive grade, which was fifth-best on the Eagles' offense.

