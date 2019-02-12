2019 guard Nadolny adds WVU offer, has a plan for what's next
Sometimes you have moments in recruiting that stand out above the others.
Chambersburg (Pa.) Scotland Prep 2019 guard Clarence Nadolny has one of those occur over the weekend when West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins personally extended a scholarship offer to him.
“That was something that I will never forget,” he said.
