News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 03:02:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 center Basa-Ama talks WVU offer

Wroxxpnbvsawio5warug
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Yussif Basa-Ama never imagined that he would be playing basketball, forget being a prospect that earned scholarship offers from high-major programs.

That’s because the Ghana native played soccer all of his life until he moved to the states as an eighth-grader as part of a student exchange program.

Given his size, he decided to pick up a new sport so he tried the game of basketball and hasn’t looked back since.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}