Franklinville (N.J.) Delsea Regional 2020 cornerback Shaikyi Hannah had never been to West Virginia prior to Saturday’s camp visit but it’s a place he wants to return to several more times in the future.

Hannah, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was invited to the camp by lead recruiter Mark Scott and after stops at Rutgers and Temple elected to make the stop in to check it out.

“I said why not and took it. Why not visit West Virginia?” he said.