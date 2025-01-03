WVU DL Edward Vesterinen announces return to WVU for 2025 season

West Virginia defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen announced he will be returning to play for the Mountaineers in the 2025 season.

Vesterinen's 2024 campaign was cut short due to a season-ending injury, allowing him to be granted an extra year of eligibility in 2025.

Vesterinen played in only two games this year and had two total tackles and 0.5 TFLs. In his career, Vesterinen has played in 35 total games and has 47 total tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks.

Vesterinen is a native of Helsinki, Finland, and announced his return on social media.

Vesterinen joins Rodney Gallagher, Nicco Marchiol, and Jahiem White as recent Mountaineers who have announced their intention to return next season.