West Virginia set to name Lillie as football general manager

West Virginia is expected to name Chuck Lillie as the program’s next general manager.

Lillie, who currently serves as Oklahoma’s assistant general manager, spent four seasons prior to that at Kansas State where he worked in the personnel department.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS and has been confirmed by WVSports.com.

In his role at Kansas State, Lillie evaluated film of prospects and assisted the football coaches in their recruiting efforts. He also worked with Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet and the recruiting staff in hosting prospects on campus.

Lillie started his career at Clemson where he was a recruiting assistant.