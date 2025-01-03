Jahiem White announces return to WVU for 2025 season

West Virginia running back Jahiem White announced will be returning to West Virginia for the 2025 season.

“Ready to run in this offense. Excited to be back for the ‘25 season,” White said in a post to social media on Friday.

White was a true sophomore this past season, finishing with 845 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, as well as 122 yards and a touchdown as a pass catcher.

White is a native of York, Pa., and he played significant snaps in both his first two seasons at WVU. White announced he would be returning along with Rodney Gallagher and Nicco Marchiol as other pieces on the Mountaineer offense who announced their return.

In addition, running backs coach Chad Scott was retained by the new coaching staff, who White was recruited by and played under.