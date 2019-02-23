Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 10:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 DB Johnson rises above

Kq5nnyhqkrlcgpegt9eo
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Receiving a scholarship is always a big deal for any prospects going through the recruiting process but perhaps it meant just a little bit more to Harvey (La.) Helen Cox 2020 safety Donovan Johnson.

That’s because the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, has never had things handed to him.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}