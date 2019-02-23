2020 DB Johnson rises above
Receiving a scholarship is always a big deal for any prospects going through the recruiting process but perhaps it meant just a little bit more to Harvey (La.) Helen Cox 2020 safety Donovan Johnson.
That’s because the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder, has never had things handed to him.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news