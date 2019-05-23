2020 New York ATH Abanikanda talks WVU offer and summer plans
West Virginia has entered the picture for 2020 Brooklyn, New York athlete, Israel Abanikanda.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound versatile athlete was visited by West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott at his high school on May 6. Abanikanda's head coach later informed him that the Mountaineers were extending an offer.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news