2021 DE Gilliam enjoys camping, coaches during stop at WVU
Highland Springs (Va.) 2021 defensive end Kelvin Gilliam already has over a dozen offers to his name including one from West Virginia but visited for the first time for the first one-day camp of the summer.
It’s safe to say that the 6-foot-3, 230-pound, pass rusher left impressed with the experience.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news