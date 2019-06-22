News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DE Gilliam enjoys camping, coaches during stop at WVU

Z5mkjpgcyt3gkznl0kpc
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Highland Springs (Va.) 2021 defensive end Kelvin Gilliam already has over a dozen offers to his name including one from West Virginia but visited for the first time for the first one-day camp of the summer.

It’s safe to say that the 6-foot-3, 230-pound, pass rusher left impressed with the experience.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}