Mountaineer Legend Pat White Returns to Coach at Alma Mater

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 12, 2025) – West Virginia University Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that former Mountaineer standout Pat White will return to his alma mater as the assistant quarterbacks coach/assistant to the head coach.

“It’s really special to welcome Pat White back to Morgantown as a member of our football coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room. Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become.”

White is back in Morgantown after serving as an offensive assistant coach with the Los Angeles Chargers for two years, before working as an athlete/skill trainer and coach for the past year.

With the Chargers, he was the quarterback and wide receiver offensive assistant, providing coaching insight to each room. He helped secure the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL and a spot in the playoffs.

He also served as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Campbell (2022), was the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama State (2021), the running backs coach at USF (2020) and the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State (2018-19).

As a player, White was the nation's most versatile threat at quarterback, becoming the first college quarterback to start and win four consecutive bowl games from 2005-08. The Daphne, Alabama, native set 19 WVU, Big East and national records during his illustrious career, including finishing as the all-time rushing quarterback in NCAA history with 4,480 yards (now ranks second).

West Virginia was 35-8 with White as the starting quarterback. He led the Mountaineers to bowl wins in the 2006 Sugar, 2007 Gator, 2008 Fiesta and 2008 Meineke Car Care. White set the Big East records in touchdowns responsible for (103), total offense (10,529) and became the first player in Big East history to pass for more than 10,000 yards. He posted a 7-2 record against Top 25 opponents during his career.

White was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, playing the 2009 season with the Dolphins. He signed with the Washington Redskins in 2013 and then played one season for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2014. He announced his retirement from professional football in 2015.

Also a standout on the diamond, White was selected by the Anaheim Angels in the fourth round of the 2004 Major League Baseball draft, but opted to attend WVU. White was drafted in the later rounds of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, in 2008 by the Cincinnati Reds and in 2009 by the New York Yankees.

White, a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, graduated from WVU in 2008 with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree. He and his wife, Cristina, have two daughters, Daphne and Clara and two sons, Pat II and Dubois.