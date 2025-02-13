Advertisement
Published Feb 13, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Career Snap Counts: Defense
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

So here is who returns on defense for the 2025 season including transfers and the snaps they played in their careers.

Defensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Braden Siders*

1,256

32

Edward Vesterinen

938

35

Asani Redwood

571

28

Hammond Russell

453

27

Nate Gabriel

127

12

Elijah Kinsler

27

3

Makai Byerson

3

1

Linebackers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Chase Wilson*

1,731

36

Jimmori Robinson*

1,369

43

Ben Cutter

686

24

Reid Carrico

302

16

Caden Biser

216

16

Ashton Woods*

2

6

Curtis Jones

1

1

Safeties
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jordan Walker*

2,067

36

Fred Perry*

1,941

36

Kekoura Tarnue

1,042

24

Justin Harrington*

279

11

Israel Boyce

138

8

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

28

4

Zae Jennings

27

3

Will Davis*

Cornerbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jason Chambers*

1,550

34

Michael Coats*

1,135

22

Devonte Golden-Nelson*

1,060

28

Derek Carter*

1,046

45

Jordan Scruggs*

662

12

Jacolby Spells

520

25

Rodney Gallagher

29

3

