How former WVU basketball players who transferred are performing elsewhere

Last offseason saw a lot of change in the West Virginia men's basketball program. Only one player returned from last year's roster, and that means seven players from the 2023-2024 roster are playing collegiate basketball somewhere else this season. The regular season is now over, and with that is a look back at how certain guys played at their new destination this past season.

Jeremiah Bembry

Bembry spent only one season with West Virginia, appearing in eight games for the Mountaineers, averaging 3.1 minutes per game. He transferred to Oakland this past offseason and has played in nine games this season, not registering more than eight minutes in any outing. He's scored in just two games this season and has five total points and two total rebounds. Bembry has not seen any game action since Jan. 2, and Oakland is currently 16-18 overall and 11-9 in the Horizon League.

Noah Farrakhan

Farrakhan spent one season in Morgantown, playing in 23 games and starting five last season. He averaged 7.7 points per game and played just about 20 minutes per game before he transferred to Hampton. Farrakhan played in 31 games this season, starting 23 of them. He played just about 30 minutes per game, scoring 13.5 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Farrakhan averaged 3.0 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game this season as well. Farrakhan scored a season-high 28 points against Northeastern on Feb. 8. Hampton is currently 17-16, and they finished 8-10 in the CAA.

Josiah Harris

Harris spent two seasons at West Virginia, starting 13 out of the 32 games played last season. He averaged 19 minutes per game in 2023-2024 and played in 49 total games as a Mountaineer. He transferred back to his home state of Ohio and is playing at Akron. This season, Harris played in six games and started every game he played. Harris averaged 8.7 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Harris will however miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Kobe Johnson

Johnson spent three seasons at West Virginia, starting 26 of WVU's 31 games last year. He played 92 total games in a West Virginia uniform, starting 34 of them. In 2023-2024, he averaged 6.0 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He transferred to Saint Louis this offseason. Johnson played in 31 games for Saint Louis this season, starting 27 of them. He averaged 30.7 minutes per game, 6.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game. Johnson has three of his top five scoring outputs of his career this season, including 21 points on Feb. 7. Saint Louis finished the season 19-15, going 11-7 in A-10 play.

Kerr Kriisa

Kriisa played only one season at West Virginia, transferring to Kentucky this offseason. As a Mountaineer, he played in and started 23 games. He averaged 11.0 points per game and 4.7 assists per game. Kriisa played in just nine games, starting one for Kentucky. He averaged 4.4 points per game and 3.8 assists per game in 17 minutes played per game. However, Kriisa has not played since December as he suffered a foot injury and while he was originally not expected to miss the entirety of the season, Kentucky might seek a medical redshirt for him as he still has yet to return. Kentucky advanced to the NCAA Tournament and into the Sweet Sixteen.

Pat Suemnick

Suemnick spent two seasons at West Virginia with his most playing time coming last year with the Mountaineers where he played 32 games, starting six of them. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season before he transferred to Oklahoma State. As a Cowboy, Suemnick played in 34 games, starting just one game. He played 11.7 minutes per game, averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. The Cowboys finished 17-18 overall and 7-13 in league play.

