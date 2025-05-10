JUCO RB Cyncir Bowers trusts plan, vision at West Virginia

“The facilities I feel like there are top notch and can take me to that next level,” he said.

After seeing it, there was no doubt about where he wanted to spend his college career.

Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers came into his official visit to West Virginia already feeling strongly about the football program.

Bowers, 5-foot-10, 184-pounds, spent one season at Iowa Western where he carried the ball 155 times for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native also hauled in 24 passes for 363 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

Running backs coach Larry Porter was the lead recruiter for Bowers and the two have developed a strong connection over the past couple months. It was the plan that Porter outlined for him and the vision that he had for Bowers as a running back in the scheme that was a major component in his decision-making process.

“Coach Larry has got a real vision, and I liked that they can utilize my pass game and run game,” he said. “The scheme is great all you really have to do is make one person miss.”

Bowers gave the good news to the coaches at the tail end of the visit.

“The coaches were excited. I hugged all of them,” he said.

Bowers plans to enroll this summer but if that doesn’t occur he will enroll in January once he is able to complete his graduation requirements from Iowa Central.

The Pennsylvania native has three years remaining in his college career.

“I’m excited to finally play on the big stage and it’s a big relief to have it behind me,” he said.