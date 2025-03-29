2026 LB Ja’Dyn Williams talks West Virginia offer

Williams, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, has previously competed in 7-on-7 tournaments with the Mountaineers and had kept an eye on the school over the years. So, it was an exciting development to add West Virginia to his list of scholarship offers.

Massillon (Oh.) Washington 2026 linebacker Ja’Dyn Williams had West Virginia as a school on his radar. Now, he holds an offer from the program.

“West Virginia is definitely a blessing of an offer,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has not only had people from his high school but past family members, go to school in Morgantown so he was excited for things to become official.

“It’s definitely a school I had my eyes on,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is the lead recruiter for Williams and expressed that he was impressed with his abilities at the linebacker position.

“We’ve discussed my linebacker abilities or attacking and working on how he can further my skills for the future,” he said.

Williams visited Morgantown for a game-day visit last season and plans to make it back in order to spend more time with the new coaching staff. He also plans to make it to Cincinnati, Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Boston College.

For now, he has one official visit scheduled to Indiana.

The majority of programs are targeting Williams as an inside linebacker after he recorded 81 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in only 10 games.

Williams wants to eventually find a place where he believes he will be best developed as a linebacker and it will set him up for life after football.