2026 DB David Coleman adds meaningful offer from West Virginia

Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, admittedly has treated West Virginia as one of his dream schools and always wanted the opportunity to play there from afar.

Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County 2026 defensive back David Coleman has long had West Virginia on his radar but now the feeling is very much a mutual one.

He now has that chance after cornerbacks coach Rod West extended a scholarship offer to the junior over the phone.

The assistant coach let Coleman know that he possesses many of the traits that the Mountaineers want.

“Coach West likes how I come downhill and make tackles and my man coverage. He can also play me at cornerback or safety and loves how I can return kicks,” he said.

Coleman hopes to make it to West Virginia for a visit in the near future after the dead period and is planning on other trips to Florida State, LSU, South Florida, Florida, Miami, and Liberty, among others.

“I will be going to West Virginia real soon,” he said.

The bulk of the programs are targeting Coleman at defensive back but also like his ability to contribute on special teams after a strong junior campaign. This past year Coleman had 47 tackles, 8 pass break ups, and 2 interceptions to go along with 750 return yards.

Coleman is looking to find a program that provides a strong connection with the coaching staff as well as where he will be able to display his skills on the field.